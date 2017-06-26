WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Senators Joe Manchin (D-WV) and Shelley Moore Capito (R-WV) announced on Monday, June 26, 2017, $1,291,231 in funding for the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources for the Black Lung Coal Miner Clinics Program through the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.

“Our coal miners have mined the coal that keeps our lights on, heats our homes, and powers our businesses,” Senator Manchin said. “Every miner who suffers from black lung disease should receive the best possible treatment and medical care. I’m pleased to see this funding awarded to support our black lung clinics. The health and safety of our miners has always been one of the Mountain State’s top priorities, and I will continue to make sure our miners are always taken care of and supported.”

“We owe so much to our miners who have worked hard to power this country,” Senator Capito said. “That includes making sure those whose health has suffered in the process have the best medical resources available. This funding will go a long way in making sure the Black Lung Coal Miner Clinics Program has the support it needs to continue delivering critical services like screening, diagnosis, treatment and education that our West Virginia miners rely on.”

“Currently, more than 7,900 West Virginians are being served by nine Black Lung clinics across the state,” said Dr. Rahul Gupta, Commissioner of DHHR’s Bureau for Public Health and WV State Health Officer. “Having additional resources for the WV Black Lung program helps to ensure these West Virginians will continue to have access to the necessary and appropriate Black Lung treatment in order to have a better quality of life, which is critical from a public health perspective.”