CHARLESTON – Starting in October 2020, citizens wishing to board aircraft or gain entry into federal buildings will need to present a Federal, “REAL ID”-compliant driver’s license or Identification card, or an approved alternative.

The West Virginia Division of Motor Vehicles is encouraging DMV customers to obtain the REAL ID license or card as soon as possible.

“We anticipate an increase in the number of customers that will need to obtain a new driver’s license or ID card in the next year, due to the federal timeline of October 1, 2020 approaching,” DMV Commissioner Adam Holley said. “We are focused on providing the best service possible for our customers, and will work together with TSA and DOT officials to ensure that West Virginia continues to be a REAL ID-compliant state, providing federally approved credentials for their convenience and safety.”

In general, to obtain a REAL ID, or “Gold Star” driver’s license or ID Card, customers must provide the following: One proof of identityOne proof of Social Security NumberTwo Proofs of West Virginia ResidencyProof of legal presenceCustomers present the necessary documents, which are then scanned securely. An additional $10 fee is collected from the customer to cover the cost of production and mailing. A temporary credential is issued for the customer to carry with them while the hard copy license or ID is manufactured at a secure facility, and then mailed to them within 10 to 14 business days.

According to Commissioner Holley, REAL ID is not new to West Virginia.

“West Virginia began issuing Real ID-compliant licenses and ID cards in January of 2012 through the central issuance process, another component of the REAL ID Act of 2005,” Holley said. “We’ve also been promoting REAL ID since late 2011 in our renewal forms, regional offices, brochures, press releases, and on our website, in the hopes of reaching as many citizens as possible regarding REAL ID and future enforcement by the federal government.

“However, with the new federal guidelines less than a year away, now is as good of a time as ever to get a REAL ID to make sure you’re prepared and ahead of the curve for next year’s changes.”

For questions regarding the upcoming REAL ID changes, please visit our web site at dmv.wv.gov. You may also find more REAL ID information from the US Department of Homeland Security at https://www.dhs.gov/real-id.