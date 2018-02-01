By SEÁN O’DONOGHUE

Managing Editor

HAMLIN - Ongoing concerns have been voiced in recent weeks about leaks at the seat of county government. Despite repair work on the roof at the Lincoln County Courthouse in Hamlin, the county commission is still seeking answers as to why water comes into the building during heavy rains. The matter was briefly discussed during the Thursday, February 1, 2018 regular session of the commission in Hamlin.

Commission President Charles Vance told the meeting that the commission is looking into how best to resolve the situation. “These people that gave us a warranty on tha roof, they need to go out there when it’s raining,” Vance said. Commissioner Phoebe Harless echoed that sentiment, saying that the contractors need to come out again. Court offices on the first floor have experienced water leaks from the ceiling during times of heavy rainfall. Those problems seem to have not been fully eliminated despite roof work.