HUNTINGTON - West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice has appointed three people to the Marshall University Board of Governors.

William A. Smith Sr., Geoffrey S. Sheils, and H. Toney Stroud, all of Cabell County, will serve three-year terms ending June 30, 2022.

Smith, a retired Cabell County Schools superintendent, will succeed Oshel Craigo. Sheils, who is with Huntington, WesBanco, Inc., will replace Michael Sellards and Stroud, an attorney with BrickStreet Insurance, will succeed Joseph McDonie.

Marshall President Jerome A. Gilbert thanked the outgoing members for their dedication and service to Marshall over the past several years.

“The commitment to serve as a member of the board of governors requires hours and hours of time, reading and study,” Gilbert said. “The entire Marshall community is grateful for the service provided by these three outgoing board members.”

Gilbert also congratulated the incoming members and welcomed them to the Marshall family.

“I’m looking forward to working with our new members to continue the growth and success at Marshall University,” Gilbert said.

The new board members are scheduled to be sworn in at the next Board of Governors meeting planned for Dec. 13.