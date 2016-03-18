By SEÁN O’DONOGHUE

Managing Editor

HAMLIN - A grand larceny case, dating from an incident last spring, has moved from magistrate court to Lincoln County Circuit Court, according to court documents. The case saw Carrie Ellis, 24, with an address at State Route 3 in Julian, charged with grand larceny. The criminal complaint in the matter was filed by West Virginia State Trooper Lewis.

According to the complaint, the accused made contact with a named victim on Friday, March 18, 2016, saying she needed a place to stay. She and victim were said to have known each other from when they were younger. The accused stayed the night at the victim’s residence in Sod. When the victim woke around five hours later, he discovered some of his belongings were missing, including a black .45 caliber pistol, one wallet with chain, documents inside the wallet, around $800 in currency, a laptop, a cell phone, a Bluetooth earpiece, and a Bluetooth speaker. The total value was put at $1,150.

Ellis, represented in magistrate court by counsel Michelle Tackett, waived her right to a preliminary hearing on December 7, 2016. A warrant for Ellis’ arrest had been issued back in the spring. This was executed on December 4. The case was waived to circuit court by an order entered by Magistrate Kim Clayton on December 7. Ellis is charged with violating state code 61-3-13(a), felony grand larceny. Should she be found guilty, Ellis could face imprisonment for one to 10 years, or be confined for jail for up to year and fined up to $2,500.