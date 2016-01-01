CHARLESTON - In June 2016, West Virginia experienced one of the worst flooding disasters in our history. Thousands of homes were destroyed, many without flood insurance. Homeowners who did not have flood insurance may have applied to the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) for financial assistance to aid with repairing their home.

If you are a homeowner who received assistance from FEMA, it is possible you may have been automatically enrolled in a three-year group flood insurance policy. As part of the eligibility requirement to receive this assistance, homeowners make a commitment to maintain flood insurance for the life of the structure. This commitment remains with the property. In the event the property is sold, the new property owner will also be required to maintain flood insurance coverage on that structure. Failure to maintain flood insurance could result in the reduction of federal assistance in future flood events.

“Continuing to maintain flood insurance not only meets eligibility requirements for future disaster assistance, it provides greater protection for one of your most valued investments: your home,” said Kevin Sneed, West Virginia NFIP Coordinator.

As we approach the three-year anniversary of the June 2016 flood, these group flood insurance policies will begin expiring. While FEMA’s National Flood Insurance Program (NFIP) has been sending reminders to homeowners, your West Virginia NFIP Coordinator’s office encourages you to contact your insurance agent to inquire about maintaining a flood insurance on your home.