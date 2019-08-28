CHARLESTON – A Hamlin, West Virginia man pled guilty to being in possession of a sawed off shotgun that was not registered with the National Firearms Registration and Transfer Record, announced United States Attorney Mike Stuart on Wednesday, August 14, 2019.

Jeffery Lee Turley, 37, admitted that on March 17, 2018, he was in possession of a sawed off shotgun that was not registered.

Turley faces up to 10 years in prison when sentenced on November 30, 2019.

The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office, the West Virginia State Police, and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives conducted the investigation. United States District Judge Berger presided over the hearing. Assistant United States Attorney Christopher R. Arthur is handling the prosecution.

According to state jail records, Turley is being held at the Western Regional Jail in Barboursville on behalf of the Federal Bureau of Prisons. He was booked at the facility on Thursday, June 13, 2019 at 9:55 p.m.