HUNTINGTON - Marshall University and Marshall Health will sponsor its annual Health and Wellness Fair from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., tomorrow, Thursday, Oct. 11, 2018 in the Memorial Student Center’s Don Morris Room. The event is free and open to all students, faculty, staff and alumni with free health screenings provided by the following:

· Blood pressure screenings by Marshall University School of Nursing and Marshall Cardiology

· Blood glucose screenings by Marshall Health’s Bruce Chertow Diabetes Center

· Functional movement screenings by Marshall University School of Physical Therapy

· Grip strength tests, balance tests, VERTEC and body mass index (BMI) screenings from Marshall University Department of Exercise Science

· Oral cancer screenings from Marshall Dentistry & Oral Surgery

· Anxiety, PTSD and Prevalence of Trauma Affecting Health screenings by the Marshall University Department of Social Work

· Range of motion assessments and proper stretching techniques demonstrated by the Marshall University Department of Athletic Training

· Flu shots by Marshall Family Medicine (insurance card required)

· Hepatitis A vaccines and boosters by Marshall Pharmacy

· Hands-on CPR and stroke education by Cabell-Huntington Hospital

· Skinfolds for body composition readings by Marshall University Recreation Center

· Chair massages provided by Triad Tech Massage

The annual health fair is one way the university can promote a healthy lifestyle for everyone in the Tri-State area, according to Bruce Felder, director of human resources for Marshall University.

“Beyond free health screenings for our faculty, staff, students and community members, participants have access to the various Marshall Health and university departments that are dedicated to health and wellness,” Felder said. “This is an excellent opportunity to ask questions and learn more about services relevant to your health and wellness goals.”

Other participants for the health and wellness fair include:

· Marshall Health’s Chronic Care Management

· Marshall University School of Nursing

· Marshall University Department of Health Science

· Marshall University ROTC

· Marshall University School of Pharmacy

· Marshall University Wellness Center

· Marshall University Student Association of Nutrition and Dietetics

· Healthy Connections

· Studio 8 Yoga

· Brown Dog Yoga

· PROACT

· Huntington Chiropractic