PITTSBURGH, Pa. — The Highmark Foundation has announced a Request for Proposals (RFP) to assist organizations with building capacity to serve female veterans. The Foundation is seeking innovative programs that have the ability to transform health care and supportive services for female veterans in the following categories:

• Access to Care

• Service Delivery Systems

• Education

“While many programs focus on our veterans the Highmark Foundation has seen a gap in meeting the specific needs of female veterans,” said Highmark Foundation President Yvonne Cook. “For example, homelessness, which is an issue for all veterans, is increasing exponentially among female veterans. The reason being that in many of these cases female veterans are seeking housing for themselves and their young children. We believe this RFP can begin to fill the gap in services and meet the unique needs of our female veterans.”

The Foundation will award grants up to $25,000 to assist organizations assisting female veterans

To be eligible for a grant, an organization must meet the following criteria:

• Must be a nonprofit defined as tax exempt under section 501 (c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code and as a public charity under section 509 (a) of that code. The Foundation does not support third-party or fiduciary arrangements.

• Be located in one of 62 counties in Pennsylvania (with the exception of Bucks, Chester, Delaware, Montgomery and Philadelphia counties) or the state of West Virginia.

• Organizations with an active Highmark Foundation grant are eligible to apply for this opportunity.

The complete RFP is available at https://highmarkfoundationrfp.versaic.com/login.

Organizations with questions or seeking additional information regarding the RFP can call the Highmark Foundation at 1-866-594-1730 or email:info@highmarkfoundation.org.

The Highmark Foundation is a 501(c)(3) private, charitable organization dedicated to improving the health, well-being, and quality of life for individuals and communities throughout the areas served by Highmark Inc. and its subsidiaries and affiliates. We fulfill our mission by awarding high-impact grants to charitable organizations that implement evidence-based programs aimed at improving community health. Central to the Foundation’s mission is identifying and continuously re-evaluation our region’s prevailing health care needs. By doing so, the Foundation remains at the forefront of those needs, well equipped to pinpoint issues that most urgently need support.