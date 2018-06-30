CHARLESTON - Applications are now being accepted for a second round of FY 2017 historic preservation survey and planning grants through the State Historic Preservation Office (SHPO) of the West Virginia Division of Culture and History. Approximately $30,000 will be awarded from funding appropriated by the United States Congress for preservation efforts through the National Park Service Historic Preservation Fund.

State or local government agencies, not-for-profit organizations, for-profit organizations or firms, educational institutions and Certified Local Governments (CLG) are eligible to apply. Eligible projects include architectural and archaeological surveys, preparation of National Register of Historic Places nominations, heritage education programs relating to preservation activities, pre-development activities and comprehensive planning documents and development projects. Funded projects must be completed by June 30, 2018.

Grant funds are awarded on a matching basis. Deadline for receipt of applications is postmarked August 4, 2017.

A complete grant package, including program descriptions describing funding priorities and selection criteria is available by contacting Pamela Brooks, SHPO grants coordinator, at (304) 558-0240 ext. 720, or by writing the SHPO, West Virginia Division of Culture and History, The Culture Center, 1900 Kanawha Blvd., E., Charleston, WV 25305-0300 or on our web site at http://www.wvculture.org/shpo/GrantManual/Surveyplanning.html.

The announcement of grantees is planned for October 2017, contingent upon receipt of an allocation by the National Park Service.

