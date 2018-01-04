By SEÁN O’DONOGHUE

Managing Editor

HAMLIN - A 38-year-old woman remained in jail, last week, after being apprehended following an alleged escape from home confinement. Crystal Gail Gillispie, with an address on Park Avenue in Hamlin, was placed on electronic home confinement on Thursday, January 4, 2018 at around 11:30 a.m. However, Corporal Joshua Vance of the Home Confinement Office was notified just four hours later that she had left her residence without permission and was not coming back. A named male advised authorities that Gillispie had gone to Boone County.

According to court documents, the accused did not return all weekend and had not been seen by the Home Confinement staff as of January 8. Corporal Vance proceeded to contact her using various numbers that had been given to his office. However, each number had either been disconnected or the person answering had no knowledge of the accused.

Lincoln County Magistrate Sophia Tully found probably. A warrant was issued and Gillispie was booked at the Western Regional Jail on Monday, January 22, 2018 at 1:05 p.m., her three week escape at an end. Jail authorities listed her cash only bond at $5,000.

Previously, Gillispie was alleged to have provided a false date of birth and a false social security number to a West Virginia state trooper who was responding to a battery complaint in Hamlin. During that incident, on Tuesday, July 25, 2017, Gillispie was said to have given the wrong information to avoid arrest due to outstanding warrants. She was charged at the time with providing false information to the police.