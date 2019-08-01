By SEÁN O'DONOGHUE

Managing Editor

HAMLIN - A Lincoln County man recently pleaded guilty in circuit court to a single felony count of driving while suspended for driving under the influence, third offense. Spence Lee Woodrum appeared in Lincoln County Circuit Court for a 12-minute plea hearing before Chief Circuit Court Judge Jay Hoke on Thursday, August 1, 2019. He was joined by his defense counsel, Scott Elswick. The state was represented by Assistant Lincoln County Prosecutor Jackie Stevens.

As reported previously in The Lincoln Journal, Woodrum was indicted by a grand jury in Lincoln in early 2018. Woodrum was said to have committed the offense for a third time, on Sunday, May 8, 2016. According to the indictment, his license had been revoked for driving under the influence previously with prior convictions dating from September 10, 2012 (Lincoln County) and September 1, 2016 (Cabell County). The indictment was based on the information of WVSP Trooper R.N. Grose.

In court on August 1, 2019, Judge Hoke reviewed Woodrum’s various rights and confirmed that he was waiving his right to a jury trial. The binding plea would see Woodrum sentenced to one to three years home incarceration beginning on September 4, with possible early release after one year. The state indicated that parole could be sought at that point and, in keeping with precedent, a one-day period of parole may be offered.

In keeping with the proposed plea agreement, Woodrum pleaded guilty at 1:57 p.m. Court personnel advised him to discuss the workings of hi