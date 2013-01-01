WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Senators Joe Manchin (D-WV) and Shelley Moore Capito (R-WV) last week supported a resolution to rename the Huntington Veterans Affairs (VA) Medical Center after Hershel “Woody” Williams. Woody is West Virginia’s only living Medal of Honor recipient and from Fairmont, West Virginia.

“Woody has dedicated his life to public service, and he has represented the state of West Virginia with the utmost honor and distinction. After retiring from the Marine Corps, Woody continued in public service at the Veterans Affairs Administration for 35 years. Even today, at the age of 93, Woody travels around the country to advocate for Veterans and their families, to include those who have given the most, Gold Star Families. It is only fitting that a West Virginia VA Medical Center be named to honor the service and sacrifice of Medal of Honor recipient and West Virginia icon, Woody Williams. I want to say to Woody how much I appreciate his friendship, his steadfast loyalty to his fellow Veterans, his selflessness, and his diligence in advocating for Veterans and their families,” Senator Manchin said.

“There are so many reasons that Woody deserves this honor, but top among them is his unwavering service to this country and to West Virginia,” Senator Capito said. “He has touched many lives over the years and has dedicated his own life to serving others. I’m proud to call him a friend, and I’m thrilled that we are able to acknowledge his courage, his compassion, and his service in this way.”

“Having had a career as a Veterans Counselor and having the privilege of serving veterans in the VA Medical Hospitals in West Virginia, just the thought of having my name on the Huntington Medical Center, the first place I served, makes me extremely proud and humble. I am very grateful to all those who have worked toward making this a possibility, especially Brian Nimmo, the Huntington Medical Center Director who helped initiate the idea for this great honor and Senators Manchin and Capito for their special support and assistance in making it a reality. I give credit to the Veterans and families in West Virginia who have filled my life with the opportunity to serve,” said Hershel “Woody” Williams.

“The Huntington VA Medical Center is very pleased and excited to learn of the passing of legislation which will rename the medical center after one of our greatest U.S. Marines, Mr. Hershel “Woody” Williams. Our Veterans and crew look forward to soon being associated with a name of such honor. We all proudly congratulate Mr. Williams on this well-deserved distinction and look forward to celebrating with him very soon,” said J. Brian Nimmo, MS, FACHE, Medical Center Director/Chief Executive Officer of the Huntington VA Medical Center.