By SEÁN O’DONOGHUE

Managing Editor

HAMLIN - A man indicted recently by a Lincoln County grand jury for driving on a revoked license for DUI (third offense) entered a plea of not guilty when he appeared in circuit court recently. Travis Lee Harrison was brought to the Lincoln County Courthouse in Hamlin, Tuesday morning, February 6, 2018. He was one a number of individuals indicted by the January grand jury, making their appearance before Chief Circuit Judge Jay Hoke. In a separate appearance, another man indicted for the same offense, also pleaded guilty.

Harrison was escorted into court by Captain Greg Hensley. He appeared with his legal counsel, Regenia Mayne. Lincoln County Assistant Prosecutor Jackie Stevens is handling the matter for the state.

As reported in The Lincoln Journal a number of weeks ago, Harrison was indicted on a single felony count for driving while having a license revoked for DUI, third offense. According to the indictment, he had previous driving offenses dating from June 10, 2007 (Kanawha County) and October 9, 2007 (Kanawha County).

In court, Harrison waived a reading of the indictment. His counsel indicted he had been briefed on his various constitutional rights. When asked for his plea, Harrison told the court he was pleading not guilty. The briefing hearing heard that Harrison is currently being held on separate Putnam County charges. Judge Hoke set the case, 18-F-18 for pre-trial proceedings on Friday, March 2.

Later during the lengthy session of initial pleas from those indicted, a separate case, 18-F-19, also came up for mention. William Arnold Brennan, IV, was present in court. He appeared with his legal counsel, Jim McCoy. The state was again represented by Asst. Proecutor Stevens. Brennan was indicted on one felony count and three misdemeanor counts, also by the January grand jury. The felony count pertained to Brennan allegedly driving while having his license revoked for DUI (3rd offense). He had earlier convictions dating from May 15, 2014 (Cabell County), and October 12, 2016 (Logan County). The misdemeanor offenses were for DUI second offense, no proof of insurance, and possession of marijuana.

Brennan waived the reading of the indictment. His counsel advised that the accused had been briefed on his constitutional rights. He waived his right to a speedy trial. Brennan pleaded not guilty to all four counts. Judge Hoke set the matter for a pre-trial hearing on Friday, March 2. He did send Brennan for random drug and alcohol testing last. The parties agreed that Brennan could remain free on bond.