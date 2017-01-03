By SEÁN O’DONOGHUE

Managing Editor

HAMLIN - Restating concerns he has expressed in previous years, a Lincoln County Board of Education member recently described as “terrible” the requirement from the state that school systems pay for costly financial audits. Larry Wilkerson’s comments came at the first board meeting of the new year, held at the central office in Hamlin on Tuesday, January 3, 2017.

The board unanimously approved the agreement with the state auditor, whereby personnel from the same auditor’s office will conduct the required annual audit of the school system’s financial statements, in this instance for the fiscal year that ended last June 30. The audit, however, comes with a hefty price tag of $29,920. Though the audit is required by state regulations, it’s the 55 school systems that have to pay for the actual audit, a fact that has never sat well with District 1 board member Wilkerson.

“It’s terrible. They shovel it in one door, and take it out the other,” said Wilkerson, adding that if the school system has to have the audits, the state should pay for them. He further noted that the state could use a private firm for the task. However, that option had not been entirely satisfactory in the past, the meeting heard.

A seven-page letter from the assistant chief inspector of the chief inspector’s division at the West Virginia State Auditor’s Office notes that the fee for the services will be $29,920. Invoices for the fee will be issued from time to time, the letter indicates, as the work progresses, with payment due on presentation.