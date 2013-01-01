WASHINGTON, D.C. – The House is taking action to help support grandparents raising grandchildren due to the opioid crisis, U.S. Representative Evan Jenkins (R-W.Va.) said recently.

“These grandparents face the task of caring for young children while navigating a complex child welfare system. Many have little support and are also coping with their adult child’s addiction. We must make it easier for grandparents who love and care for their grandchildren to navigate the system,” Rep. Jenkins said on the House floor.

As part of their efforts to address the opioid crisis, the House unanimously passed S. 1091, the Supporting Grandparents Raising Grandchildren Act. This bill will help provide resources and information to help grandparents unexpectedly raising their grandchildren due to opioid abuse. Estimates show as many as 2.7 million grandparents are caring for their grandchildren as a result of the opioid epidemic.

“The opioid crisis cannot be solved overnight, but we must keep fighting. We must enable families to come together and do what families do best, that is, help one another. We need to support those who are unexpectedly caring for young children and provide them with the support they need to raise healthy and happy kids,” Rep. Jenkins said.

The U.S. House of Representatives voted on nearly three dozen bills this week addressing treatment, law enforcement, responsible prescribing, and supporting families impacted by the crisis. For a full list of the House bills and more about how the House is addressing this crisis, please click here to visit opioidcrisis.gop.

“Mr. Speaker, the opioid crisis touches nearly every family in West Virginia, with too many lives lost to the disease of addiction. It’s an issue I hear about every day.

“Bills like the Assisting States’ Implementation of Plans of Safe Care Act aim to make it easier for families to gain custody of kids who have been removed from their parents due to drug abuse.

Allowing these family members to provide critical emotional support and stability to kids who have had their worlds turned upside-down seems like common sense.

“Once in a stable home, support is still needed. Many of these grandparents never thought they would be raising another young child. The Supporting Grandparents Raising Grandchildren Act would provide them with information and resources to help them meet the needs of the child and the children they are caring for.

