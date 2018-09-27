WASHINGTON – U.S. Representative Evan Jenkins (R-W.Va.) spoke on the House floor, Thursday, September 27, 2018, about his time in the U.S. House of Representatives and the work he and his staff have completed during the last four years.

“I’ve been blessed these last four years to represent West Virginia’s 3rd Congressional District, but now country roads are calling me home.” Rep. Jenkins said on the House floor today. “My state is facing a crisis in our judicial system and I believe back home is where I’m needed most to best serve the people of West Virginia. This Sunday I will be stepping down from the People’s House to serve as a justice beginning Monday on our State Supreme Court.”

The transcript is below.

“I’ve been blessed these last four years to represent the people of West Virginia’s 3rd Congressional District but now country roads are calling me home.

“My state is facing a crisis in our judicial system and I believe back home is where I’m needed most to best serve the people of West Virginia. This Sunday I will be stepping down from the People’s House to serve as a justice beginning Monday on our State Supreme Court.

“We’re proud West Virginians always working to make sure the state we love is the very best it can be and taking care of one another when times are tough. In Congress, I’ve tried to use that Mountain State can-do spirit to help West Virginians grow and prosper. Here are just a few examples.

“We’ve worked to help the most innocent victims of the drug crisis – newborn babies exposed to drugs during pregnancy. The cry of a precious, tiny suffering baby suffering through withdrawal is heartbreaking. We were able to cut through federal red tape and pass legislation, signed by the President, facilitating and helping facilities like Lily’s Place help children get a healthy start in life.

“Our government made a promise to our miners – you go into the bowels of the earth, mine the coal, and fuel our nation and forge the steel that won World Wars and we will guarantee you a secure healthcare benefit. We kept that promise, passing legislation protecting healthcare for our retirees and their widows.

“As a member of the House Appropriations Committee I helped fund the FAST Act, bringing $2.5 billion of funding just to West Virginia. Now, we’re fixing our roads and bridges, and investing in water and sewer, infrastructure, transitioning the West Virginia economy. We’re bringing broadband to our state in rural parts.

“My motto is a good job solves a lot of problems. You can feel hope and opportunity returning to the hills of West Virginia and in fact, our 2017 economic growth rate was one of the highest in the country.

“I’ll never forget standing in the Oval Office with President Trump, surrounded by our hard-working coal miners as he signed the legislation I helped pass that saved one-third of all coal mining jobs in America. Coal trains are full again and paychecks are back in workers’ pockets.

“This has truly been a team effort and I want to thank the incredible staff for their hard work and dedication to our constituents. We’ve handled over 5,000 constituent service requests these last four years.

“We were able to help people like Wetzel Sanders, a true American hero. Wetzel was a corporal in the Army, was injured in the attack on Pearl Harbor. He took shrapnel to the knee, was bandaged and went back into the fight.

“He’s now 95 years old and I was able to present him with a Purple Heart, much deserved. He should not have had to wait 76 years to receive.

“We’ve also helped people through some of their most difficult times.

“In a matter of hours in late June 2016, 23 people lost their lives, hundreds of homes destroyed, thousands of residents were left with nothing but the clothes on their backs due to devastating floods. And we worked hard to help our residents recover and rebuild and get their lives back headed in the right direction.

“Let me reassure the people of the 3rd Congressional District, my dedicated staff will continue to serve the people of West Virginia and our constituent service won’t skip a beat.

“I want to thank House members and my fellow colleagues David McKinley and Alex Mooney and Senators Capito and Manchin for the opportunity to serve and work with them. They are dedicated public servants.

“I will miss hosting middle school students late at night, right here on the House floor talking about the greatness of our country and sharing a quiet moment with our heroes on an honor flight from back home at our war memorials here in Washington.

“I will not miss sleeping on a $99 cot each night these past four years in my office here in Washington, but, I was never here in Washington to get settled in.

“Finally, I would like to thank my wife E.B. and our children Hollin, Charles and Oliva for supporting me each and every step of the way. They’ve been incredibly patient and understanding about the time public service has taken from our family time. I love you very much.

“Again, thank you to the citizens of the 3rd Congressional District for the opportunity to serve you in the United State House of Representatives.





“God bless America and God bless West Virginia.”