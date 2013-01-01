WASHINGTON – U.S. Representative Evan Jenkins (R-WV) introduced bipartisan legislation, last week, to help expand care programs for drug-exposed newborns. Meanwhile, a companion bill has been put forward in the U.S. Senate by Senator Shelley Moore Capito (R-WV) among others.

The Caring Recovery for Infants and Babies (CRIB) Act would build on the best practices of Lily’s Place in Huntington for treating babies born exposed to heroin, opioids and other drugs. It would also make it easier for similar centers to open across the country by cutting regulatory red tape.

The bill is also sponsored by Mike Turner (R-Ohio), Tim Ryan (D-Ohio) and Katherine Clark (D-Mass.). A companion bill will be introduced shortly in the U.S. Senate, sponsored by Senators Sherrod Brown (D-Ohio), Shelley Moore Capito (R-WV.), Angus King (I-Maine) and Rob Portman (R-Ohio).

“Suffering through withdrawal from exposure to heroin and other opioids is a horrific way to start one’s life, but that’s the reality for many newborns in West Virginia and across the country. These newborns need specialized care to help them recover from drug exposure before they were even born. Lily’s Place in Huntington is making a difference in the lives of babies with neonatal abstinence syndrome and their families, and we should encourage more centers to open nationwide to treat these newborns. We can work together to cut red tape, fight the drug crisis, and ensure healthy lives for babies and children across our country,”Rep. Jenkins said.

“We must fight for the most vulnerable victims of the opioid epidemic: newborns who through no fault of their own are brought into this world already addicted to drugs,” Rep. Turner said. “This bill will aid organizations that provide medical care for innocent drug-exposed newborns. Specifically, it will allow Medicaid to be used to reimburse medical facilities outside of hospitals that provide newborns with this important care. We are going to continue to fight for funding to address this issue of the heroin epidemic.”

A news release from Congressman Jenkins' office said that the CRIB Act is very similar to the Cradle Act Rep. Jenkins introduced in the 114th Congress. The bill would establish residential pediatric care centers within Medicaid to treat babies with neonatal abstinence syndrome, exposure to opioids during pregnancy. This legislation would establish a provider type for NAS treatment centers clearly defining residential pediatric recovery centers. This legislation also includes an emphasis on residential pediatric recovery centers offering counseling to the mothers and families to help build those important connections from birth.

“Every 25 minutes, a baby is born already suffering from opioid withdrawal, and in West Virginia, that rate is approximately three times the national average,” Senator Capito said. “It is vitally important that we make sure infants experiencing this pain have access to specialized care and a range of treatment options. Lily’s Place in West Virginia is already doing a remarkable job of providing that kind of care, and the CRIB Act will make it easier for other states and communities to do the same.”

“With the right care, newborns suffering from addiction have every shot of growing up and leading a healthy life. But treating these babies in the hospital is expensive and can be overwhelming for families,” Senator Brown said. “We must ensure that Ohio moms and babies have access to residential treatment facilities that specialize in giving them the specific kind of care they need and at a lower cost to taxpayers.”

“The Ohio Department of Health estimates that about 84 infants are being treated for drug withdrawal in Ohio hospitals every day,” Senator Portman said. “We must ensure women who are pregnant don’t have access to care and treatment for a substance use disorder. My Comprehensive Addiction and Recovery Act (CARA) enacted important changes in the law to ensure that hospitals followed a plan to safe care when babies were born dependent on opioids or other substances. I am also excited about a pilot under CARA that will fund residential treatment for women that allows babies to stay in a safe environment with their mother, instead of being removed from the home. The CRIB Act will provide another opportunity to ensure babies are given the care they need to thrive and I am pleased to cosponsor this bill.”

“The consequences of the opioid epidemic are tragic and far-reaching, hurting even the youngest and most innocent members of our society,” Senator King said. “In Maine today, an estimated one in twelve babies is born with drugs in their system. It’s heartbreaking, but there are steps we can take to help them overcome this tragic struggle – one of which is providing easier access to the type of specialized care that will help put mothers and their children on the road to a healthy and successful life. This bipartisan bill will help make the services provided by residential pediatric care facilities more attainable for families, which will make our children healthier, our families stronger and our communities safer.”

A news release from Capito's office noted that neonatal abstinence syndrome (NAS) is a withdrawal condition often caused by use of opioids and other addictive substances in pregnant women. Babies with NAS are usually treated in the neonatal intensive care unit (NICU), and treatment costs are more than five times the cost of treating other newborns. With the bright lights and loud noises, the NICU is not always the best place for newborns suffering from withdrawal. Residential pediatric recovery facilities, an alternative setting to a NICU, offer specialized care and an environment conducive to treating newborns with NAS, as well as counseling for mothers and families that emphasize family bonding.

The Senate's Caring Recovery for Infants and Babies (CRIB) Act would recognize residential pediatric recovery facilities as providers under Medicaid, allowing Medicaid to cover these services in residential pediatric recovery facilities in addition to hospitals. The bill does not cost tax payers any additional money, but allows babies to receive quality care in the best setting.