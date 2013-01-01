WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Representative Evan Jenkins (R-W.Va.) has cosponsored the GO Act, legislation that would speed up expansion of broadband Internet in rural and low-income communities.

The Gigabit Opportunity Act would target areas most in need by directing investment to low-income and rural areas, streamlining regulations, and eliminating barriers to investment. The bill is sponsored in the Senate by Senator Shelley Moore Capito (R-W.Va.) and in the House by Rep. Doug Collins (R-Ga.).

“It’s imperative that we attract new businesses and industries to West Virginia, but many rural areas lack the broadband access we need to be competitive. Businesses choose to build where infrastructure, including broadband, helps them succeed. Investing in broadband creates jobs, spurs investments, diversifies the economy, strengthens educational opportunities, and improves the quality of life for everyone. The GO Act is a commonsense approach to breaking down barriers and bringing broadband to communities most in need, and I thank Senator Capito for her leadership on this vital issue,” Rep. Jenkins said.