WASHINGTON – U.S. Representative Evan Jenkins (R-W.Va.) said December 13, 2016 that the 21st Century Cures Act, which President Obama signed into law the same day afternoon, will make a real difference in West Virginia’s fight against the drug crisis.

“There is hardly a family in West Virginia that’s not been touched by the drug crisis sweeping our state. Our communities and first responders have made tremendous strides in addressing treatment needs, stopping drug trafficking, and preventing overdose deaths, but we need more resources. This bill does just that, providing $1 billion over the next two years that can be sent to states with the highest instances of drug abuse, like West Virginia, to spend on prevention, treatment, care for those seeking recovery, and more training for healthcare providers. This is a much-needed step to help West Virginians live healthy, drug-free lives, and to stop the spread of opioids and illegal drugs throughout our communities,” Rep. Jenkins said.

Jenkins' office noted that the 21st Century Cures Act will also invest billions into accelerating medical research and innovations to find cures for common and rare diseases alike. This bill provides additional research into mental health, Alzheimer’s disease, and traumatic brain injuries, among many others. It also includes $1.8 million for Vice President Biden’s cancer “moonshot” to find a cure for cancer in our lifetime.