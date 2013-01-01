By SEÁN O'DONOGHUE

Managing Editor





CHARLESTON - As with 51 other counties around the state, Lincoln County saw its rate of unemployment inscreas to 8.5 percent during February. That's according to data released recently by WorkForce West Virginia. West Virginia’s not seasonally adjusted unemployment rate increased to 6.4 percent in February 2018. Unemployment rates increased in 52 counties and decreased in 2 counties. Employment was unchanged in one county. Counties with an unemployment rate above ten percent included Roane (10.9), Clay (11.4), and Calhoun (14.9). Counties with an unemployment rate below five percent included Berkeley (4.9), Doddridge (4.8), Monongalia, (4.5), and Jefferson (4.0). The state’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate remained at 5.4 percent.

In Lincoln County, the number of people without work in February hit 8.5 percent. That represented 610 individuals, up from 590 a month earlier when the rate was 8.2 percent. The February 2018 rate is the same as 12 months earlier. During February of 2017, 610 people were unemployed here with the rate recorded also being 8.5 percent.

Lincoln County's seven neighboring counties fared little better during the winter months. All those counties saw unemployment increase. The February rates for the seven counties bordering Lincoln were as follows:





•Cabell - 5.6 percent

•Wayne - 7.1 percent

•Mingo - 9.2 percent

•Logan - 8.2 percent

•Boone - 7.0 percent

•Kanahwa - 6.0 percent

•Putnam - 5.9 percent