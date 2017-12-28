By SEÁN O'DONOGHUE

Managing Editor

CHARLESTON - The unemployment rate in Lincoln County increased by 70 during November, according to data released by WorkForce West Virginia just before the turn of the year. The jobs report for November, issued December 28, 2017, showed 460 people were without work during the 11th month. That was well up on the 400 figure recorded in October, but still 10 fewer than the rate from November of 2016. The rate of unemployment in November of 2017 was 6.4 percent, up from 5.6 percent a month earlier. The rate in November of 2016 was 6.5 percent.

Lincoln County's neighbors also recorded increases. The rates in the seven counties touching Lincoln were as follows:

Cabell - 4.4 percent

Wayne - 5.6 percent

Mingo - 8.8 percent

Logan - 7.5 percent

Boone - 5.8 percent

Kanawha - 5.0 percent

Putnam - 4.7 percent

According to the monthly report from WorkForce WV, the state's not seasonally adjusted unemployment rate increased to 5.0 percent in November 2017. Unemployment rates increased in all 55 counties. Counties with an unemployment rate above eight percent included McDowell (8.4), Mingo (8.8) and Calhoun (9.5). Counties with an unemployment rate at or below four percent included Monroe (4.0), Hampshire (3.7), Morgan (3.6), Berkeley (3.5), Monongalia, Pendleton and Doddridge (3.4), and Jefferson (3.0). The state’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate increased to 5.3 percent.