By SEÁN O'DONOGHUE

Managing Editor

CHARLESTON - Lincoln County's rate of unemployment is continuing the general downward movement observed over the past number of years. According to data released last week by WorkForce West Virginia, 470 people were without work here in July. That was down 20 from the June figure of 490. More significantly, the total fell by 110 year on year. July 2016 saw 580 out of work in Lincoln County.

The rate of unemployment stood at 6.5 percent in July. This was down from 6.7 percent in June and well down on the 7.9 percent rate recorded a year earlier in July of 2016. Lincoln County's civilian labor force stood at 7,210 in July of 2017, down from 7,330 in June. The July 2016 labor force figure was 7,310.

Lincoln County was among 31 counties around the state that saw a fall in unemployment. A total of 13 counties saw increases. There was no change in the jobless rate in the other 11 counties in the Mountain State.

Lincoln County's neighbors mostly fared well in the jobs report. The seven counties that border Lincoln County had the following levels of unemployment.

•Wayne 5.6% (decreased)

•Cabell 4.6% (decreased)

•Putnam 4.5% (decreased)

•Kanawha 4.7% (decreased)

•Boone 6.0% (decreased)

•Logan 7.6% (increased)

•Mingo 9.8% (unchanged)

According to the report, West Virginia’s not seasonally adjusted unemployment rate declined to 5.0 percent in July 2017. Counties with an unemployment rate in excess of nine percent included Mingo (9.8) and McDowell (9.9). Several counties had an unemployment rate below four percent, including Morgan and Monroe (3.9), Monongalia and Hampshire (3.8), Pendleton (3.7), Doddridge and Berkeley (3.6), and Jefferson (3.0). The state’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate increased slightly to 4.7 percent.