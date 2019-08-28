CHARLESTON - Cortney Shelton, of Chicago, Illinois, pled guilty, Tuesday, September 3, 2019, to possessing firearms in furtherance of drug trafficking, announced United States Attorney Mike Stuart.

“A felon with guns dealing heroin and cocaine base,” said United States Attorney Mike Stuart. “As a result of his conviction, this “Johnny on the Spot” is going to be sent to a new spot – federal prison.”

An investigation was initiated in Scarbro, West Virginia by agents from the Central West Virginia Drug Task Force in November 2017 into drug trafficking activity by an individual known then only as “Johnny on the Spot.” The investigation later revealed that Johnny on the Spot was Shelton. Three controlled purchases of heroin were made from Shelton in late 2017 and early 2018. Agents then obtained a search warrant for a residence in Scarbro believed to be Shelton’s “stash house.” When the search warrant was executed, Shelton was present at the stash house, and detectives recovered two firearms as well as distribution quantities of heroin and cocaine base and other items related to drug trafficking.

At the plea hearing, Shelton, a convicted felon, admitted that he intended to distribute the heroin and cocaine base and that he possessed the firearms in order to protect himself from anyone who might try to steal the drugs or proceeds from the drug trafficking activity. Stuart commended the investigative efforts of the Central West Virginia Drug Task Force, a multi-agency task force designed to combat drug trafficking activity in Southern West Virginia.

Shelton faces a mandatory minimum sentence of five years to life in federal prison when he is sentenced on November 21, 2019. Senior United States District Judge John T. Copenhaver, Jr. presided over the hearing.