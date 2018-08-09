CHARLESTON – Judge Paul T. Farrell will serve as a Supreme Court Justice during the suspension of Justice Allen Loughry, according to an order Chief Justice Margaret Workman filed late Thursday, August 9, 2018.

“Court employees have received many inquiries about whether the work of the Court will continue as scheduled in the term that begins Sept. 5. It will. The Court calendar is set and the docket will proceed as usual,” Chief Justice Workman said.

“Supreme Court Justices are Constitutionally required to keep the Court open and will continue to fulfill their Constitutional duties,” Chief Justice Workman further said.

Judge Farrell was appointed to the bench in the Sixth Judicial Circuit (Cabell County) by Governor Earl Ray Tomblin on February 14, 2011, and was elected in 2012. Judge Farrell was born in Huntington. He graduated from Xavier University in 1971 and West Virginia University College of Law in 1978.

At the time of his appointment to the bench, he had been practicing law at Farrell, Farrell, & Farrell, PLLC, for 15 years. He also previously served as Assistant Attorney General for West Virginia (1978), Counsel for the West Virginia Senate President (1982-1989), Administrative Law Judge at the West Virginia Department of Employment Security (1988-1990), Hearing Examiner for the West Virginia Workers’ Compensation Board (1985-1988), Adjunct Professor of Criminal Justice at Marshall University (1982-1985), Assistant Trust Officer at First Huntington National Bank (1978-1980), Assistant Cabell County Prosecutor (1982-1990), solo practitioner (1980-1990) and Assistant United States Attorney (1990-1995). Judge Farrell served in the U. S. Army from 1971-1973 as a First Lieutenant.

Judge Farrell is active in the Huntington community, having served as Little League president and coach, youth soccer coach, high school and college soccer referee, and as a volunteer at Hospice of Huntington and Habitat for Humanity.

He is married to Charlene M. Farrell and they have three sons and seven grandchildren.