CHARLESTON - Circuit Judge John A. Hutchison was sworn in as Justice of the Supreme Court of Appeals of West Virginia, Friday, January 4, 2019, in a ceremony in the Supreme Court Chamber where speakers focused on restoring the public confidence in the West Virginia judicial system.

“The Supreme Court of Appeals of West Virginia is now newly constituted and I believe does not carry with it the dark shadows of the past 24 months,” Justice Hutchison said immediately after he took the oath of office delivered by Chief Justice Beth Walker.

“I again pledge my cooperation to the other four members of this court to help achieve the open and transparent administration of this branch of government so that cooperation with the other two equal branches of government is possible and achievable,” Justice Hutchison said.

Justice Hutchison was appointed to the Court in December by Governor Jim Justice to fill a vacancy left by the resignation of Allen Loughry. Governor Justice earlier in the year appointed Justice Tim Armstead and Justice Evan Jenkins to fill vacancies created by the resignations of Menis Ketchum and Robin Davis. Justices Armstead and Jenkins were elected in November.

“Today is an important day. It is a day of new beginnings,” said Nineteenth Judicial Circuit (Barbour and Taylor Counties) Judge Alan Moats, who was the master of ceremonies. “For over a year our Supreme Court and its Justices have been engulfed in a great storm. When a great storm occurs, it causes despair, distress, damage and destruction. But no storm lasts forever. It always ends. The clouds part, the sun returns, and a full assessment of the damage can be made and the restoration process can begin. A great storm is not forgotten. But the damage it causes can be repaired.”

Justice Hutchison “brings four decades of experience as a lawyer, and a judge, with a vast and unsurpassed historical knowledge and understanding of our court system,” Judge Moats said. “His leadership and knowledge will complement the talents of our other four good justices as they work collectively together, united as a team, to move our Court forward and to restore our Court to its proper position in this state.”

Justice Hutchison had been a circuit judge since 1995, when then-Governor Gaston Caperton appointed him to the Tenth Judicial Circuit (Raleigh County). He was elected to that seat in 1996 and re-elected in 2000, 2008 and 2016. He was a member of the Supreme Court’s Mass Litigation Panel and was a judicial representative on the Commission to Study Residential Placement of Children. He served as treasurer, secretary, vice president, and president of the West Virginia Judicial Association and was chairman and vice-chairman of the association’s legislative and pensions committees.

He was born and raised in Beckley. He has a 1972 bachelor’s degree in history and political science from Davis and Elkins College and a 1980 law degree from West Virginia University. He was assistant basketball coach at Davis and Elkins College (1972 to 1974) and was dorm director and assistant basketball coach at Concord University (1975 to 1977). After law school, he practiced law in Raleigh County for 10 years then opened the Nationwide Insurance West Virginia Trial Division Office and was its managing trial attorney for four years. He is married to Victoria Lagowski Hutchison and they have two children and two grandchildren.

Among the speakers Friday were U.S. Magistrate Judge Dwane Tinsley and Retired United States Air Force Colonel Steven S. Savage, who recalled their time playing college basketball with Justice Hutchison. “Because of Judge Hutchison’s compassion, dedication, honesty, intellect, and temperament, he is the best person to serve as a Justice,” Magistrate Judge Tinsley said.

Colonel Savage praised Justice Hutchison’s integrity, courage, and ability to inspire others, saying, “The State of West Virginia and the citizens of West Virginia are in good hands with him on the bench.”

Retired Supreme Court Justice Thomas McHugh said, “There is great power in this Court but it must be used with great restraint. . . . You will wear the mantle of the Court proudly for all West Virginians. It is with the highest pride that I see you become a Justice of this great institution.”

“I’m here to work,” Justice Hutchison said. “To work on cases, to work with my colleagues on restoring faith in your Court, work for the family, circuit, and magistrate judges who toil in the trenches every day. I will also work for all the court employees throughout the state who perform their duties tirelessly every day in this system.

“Mostly I am here to work for everyone in West Virginia as a positive, ethical, and I hope intelligent and effective member of this high court. I recognize I am but one of five members of your Supreme Court. I commit to you, and to them, I will work hard, I will cooperate in any way possible to make the judicial branch of government the best it can be.”

Justice Hutchison said he hoped his swearing-in ceremony would convey how deeply he is committed to West Virginia and to cooperating and collaborating with the other Justices, the Legislature, and the Governor so that “West Virginia can achieve the greatness she deserves.”

Chief Justice Walker noted that Justice Hutchison’s first day on the Supreme Court was also her first day in the Supreme Court Chamber as Chief Justice. She thanked Justice Hutchison for inviting her to deliver the oath of office, especially considering the fact that he knows every judge in West Virginia and any one of them could have had that honor. The choice indicated that he shares her interest in honoring tradition and working as a team to improve the reputation of the Court.

“I am really humbled to get to do this today,” she said.