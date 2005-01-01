CHARLESTON - Artists from Lindside, Harpers Ferry and Hurricane won the top prizes in the West Virginia Division of Culture and History’s (WVDCH) 20th West Virginia Juried Exhibition, which opened Sunday, Nov. 12, at the Art Museum of West Virginia University in Morgantown.

“The 2017 West Virginia Juried Exhibition is dedicated to Dr. J. Bernard Schultz, in honor of his steadfast devotion to the establishment of the Art Museum of West Virginia University,” said WVDCH Commissioner Randall Reid-Smith. “It is a tribute to all West Virginia artists across the Mountain State.”

The exhibit, featuring 84 paintings, sculptures, prints, drawings, photographs, mixed media and crafts, created by 80 West Virginia artists, is cosponsored by the West Virginia Commission on the Arts. The exhibit will remain on display through Feb. 11.

There are three pieces in the exhibit from Lincoln County artists, as follows:

•Eddie Austin, Hamlin

Ash Credenza (Crafts)

•Ric MacDowell, Hamlin

Abandoned Factory (Graffiti Photography)

•Maggian Thompson, Ranger

A Lifetime Ago (Drawing)

Ten pieces in the exhibit will be purchased and become part of the West Virginia State Museum’s permanent collection. Jurors Elaine D. Gustafson of Greensboro, N.C., and Courtney Kessel of Athens, Ohio, selected Lindside artist Kylene Babski’s Self Portrait, in Shadow, Harpers Ferry artist Bruce Fransen’s Shell Form No. 45 and Hurricane artist Chris Krupinski’s Squared as this year’s $5,000 Governor’s Award winners. Self Portrait, in Shadow also received the D. Gene Jordon Memorial Award, which is named for a former chairman of the West Virginia Commission on the Arts who died in 1989.

Artists receiving $2,000 Awards of Excellence include Gabe DeWitt of Morgantown for Everyone in Seattle is Crazy; Susan Feller of Augusta for Progress in the Mountains; F. Brian Ferguson for Union 76, Ed Shepherd; Seth Hill of Clarksburg for Deegan Lake; Joseph Lupo of Morgantown for ...A And Anything; Robin McClintock of Hendricks for What is More Important?; and Thomas Wharton of Wheeling for The Calling.

An additional eight Merit Awards of $500 were made that are not purchase awards and do not become part of the museum’s collection. They include Douglas Chadwick of Hillsboro for Hills Creek June 2016; Betsy A. Cox of Glen Dale for Saguaro; Pat Cross of Eleanor for The Passage; Cheryl Ryan Harshman of Wheeling for Poppy Fields and Wheat; Awyn Danielle McQueen-Milam of St. Albans for At Anchor; Marjory Mosses of Elkins for Autumn Swirl; Norm Sartorius of Parkersburg for Seahorse; and Maggie Starcher of South Charleston for Eruption.

Many of the works on display were for sale and could be purchased through the close of the exhibition.

From its inception in 1979 until 2005, the West Virginia Juried Exhibition was presented at the Culture Center, State Capitol Complex, Charleston. In 2007, Randall Reid-Smith, commissioner of the WVDCH, decided to have the exhibition travel to the Parkersburg Art Center, sharing the best in art with yet another community in the Mountain State again this year at the Art Museum of WVU in Morgantown.

The exhibition was at the Huntington Museum of Art in 2009, the Stifel Fine Arts Center in Wheeling in 2011, the Dunn Building in Martinsburg in 2013 and the Tamarack at Beckley in 2015. The West Virginia Division of Culture and History presents this biennial event in partnership with the West Virginia Commission on the Arts and with support from the West Virginia Legislature, which appropriates funding for the exhibition’s awards. The $33,000 in award money constitutes one of the largest endowments for a single exhibition in the country.