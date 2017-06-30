Justice calls lawmakersback for special session

Local News
Senators revisit community pharmacy legislation »

By SEÁN O'DONOGHUE

Managing Editor

CHARLESTON - As expected, Governor Jim Justice last week issued the required call for a special session of the West Virginia Legislature. While the call didn't specifically list budget legislation, the focus of the lawmakers' work is expected to be on finalizing a budget ahead of a June 30, 2017 deadline. Lawmakers had failed to agree on a budget when the regular 60-day session expired last month.

Justice issued the official call for special session on Wednesday, May 3, 2017. Lawmakers convened in the State Capitol the following day. The proclamation from the governor outlined four separate bills that will be taken up by the Legislature to "fix the budget crisis," the governor's office said. According to his office, the four bills are the result of bipartisan negotiations. "Passing all of the legislation will fully implement the Governor’s road building plan to create 48,000 jobs and spare West Virginians from painful cuts," a news release stated.

The call included the following provisions:

Bill #1 - Revenue

Income tax reduction

Military retirement exemption

Consumer sales tax

Corporate Net Income Tax

Wealthy West Virginian Tax

Coal Severance Tax Reform

Gas Severance Tax Reform

Historical Tax Credit


Bill #2 - Road Funding

Gasoline Tax


DMV Fees


Bill #3 - Road Funding

Parkways Authority


Bill #4 - Teacher Pay Raise

2% raise for classroom teachers

About The Lincoln News Sentinel     Contact Us