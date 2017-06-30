By SEÁN O'DONOGHUE

Managing Editor

CHARLESTON - As expected, Governor Jim Justice last week issued the required call for a special session of the West Virginia Legislature. While the call didn't specifically list budget legislation, the focus of the lawmakers' work is expected to be on finalizing a budget ahead of a June 30, 2017 deadline. Lawmakers had failed to agree on a budget when the regular 60-day session expired last month.

Justice issued the official call for special session on Wednesday, May 3, 2017. Lawmakers convened in the State Capitol the following day. The proclamation from the governor outlined four separate bills that will be taken up by the Legislature to "fix the budget crisis," the governor's office said. According to his office, the four bills are the result of bipartisan negotiations. "Passing all of the legislation will fully implement the Governor’s road building plan to create 48,000 jobs and spare West Virginians from painful cuts," a news release stated.

The call included the following provisions:

Bill #1 - Revenue

• Income tax reduction

• Military retirement exemption

• Consumer sales tax

• Corporate Net Income Tax

• Wealthy West Virginian Tax

• Coal Severance Tax Reform

• Gas Severance Tax Reform

• Historical Tax Credit





Bill #2 - Road Funding

• Gasoline Tax





• DMV Fees





Bill #3 - Road Funding

• Parkways Authority





Bill #4 - Teacher Pay Raise

• 2% raise for classroom teachers