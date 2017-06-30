By SEÁN O’DONOGHUE

Managing Editor

HAMLIN - A man indicted by a Lincoln County grand jury on two felony counts for kidnapping and conspiracy, appeared before Chief Circuit Court Judge Jay Hoke recently. The January grand jury had indicted Johnny Alfred Scites for criminality alleged to have taken place on Friday, June 30, 2017. The indictment, 18-F-28, was broadly similar to an indictment handed down for a co-accused. According to the Scites indictment, a named male victim was restrained by the accused for a ransom, reward, or possession.

Scites appeared in court pro se on Tuesday, February 6, 2018, one of a large number of indicted individuals to appear before the judge that morning and afternoon. Judge Hoke told Scites that the court would appoint defense counsel in the matter. The state was represented by Assistant Prosecutor Jackie Stevens. Judge Hoke set a PR bond of $5,000 for the accused without objection from the state.

The case was expected to come up for further proceedings in due course. Scites was provided with a copy of his indictment during the brief February 6 hearing.