CHARLESTON – At a recent reception, Charleston attorney John Barrett of Bailey & Glasser, LLP, announced the results of a kickoff effort supporting Just One, an annual fundraising campaign for Legal Aid of West Virginia (LAWV).

“In two short weeks, ten area firms raised nearly $140,000 for legal aid,” said Barrett, who serves as Chair of LAWV’s Development Advisory Committee. “We engaged my firm as well as nine other longtime allies of legal aid in a friendly two-week competition to kick off Just One statewide and I think it worked extremely well.”

"Legal Aid of West Virginia - www.lawv.net - is a non-profit legal organization with a full-time staff of over 100 in 12 offices across the state, and is the primary provider of free civil legal services to West Virginia’s most vulnerable citizens. Legal Aid’s mission is to ensure that the most vulnerable among us – low-income families, seniors, victims of domestic violence, the disabled – have an equal shot at justice, in the courtroom and in their communities,” said a spokesperson.

LAWV Development Director Erica Pulling said, “This annual campaign concept is new for us and is aimed at increasing the number of individual attorneys who support legal aid. We couldn’t be more thrilled with these initial results and we look forward to rolling it out to other attorneys and firm statewide.” Pulling reports the overall goal is to consistently reach $400,000 in donations and a participation rate of 25% among registered members of the West Virginia Bar every year.

The concept of Just One is simple: LAWV asks every licensed attorney to give a minimum of just one cash gift or pledge, just one time a year, in the amount of their hourly billing rate. According to Barrett, “As lawyers, we all have a professional and ethical duty to ensure that justice is accessible to all people, especially the poor and vulnerable. But that is a goal that can be hard to quantify. Giving to Just One is a tangible way for every West Virginia attorney to visibly demonstrate they are making a real effort to fulfill that responsibility.”

To learn more about Just One and to find out how you or your law firm can get involved and/or contribute, visit https://www.lawv.net/just1 or contact LAWV Development Director Erica Pulling at epulling@lawv.net.

Firms participating in the initial Just One campaign:

Bailey & Glasser, LLP

Berthold Law Firm PLLC

Bowles Rice LLP

Flaherty Law

Jackson Kelly PLLC

Kay Casto & Chaney PLLC

Lewis Glasser Casey & Rollins PLLC

Nelson Mullins Riley & Scarborough LLP

Spilman Thomas & Battle PLLC

Steptoe & Johnson PLLC

Firms Raising the Highest Amount:

Jackson Kelly PLLC (large firm)

Bailey & Glasser, LLP (mid-sized firm)

Firms With 100% Attorney Giving:

Bailey & Glasser, LLP

Berthold Law Firm PLLC

Nelson Mullins Riley & Scarborough LLP

Firm Recruiting the Most New Donors:

Bowles Rice LLP





Firms participating in the initial Just One campaign:

Bailey & Glasser, LLP

Berthold Law Firm PLLC

Bowles Rice LLP

Flaherty Law

Jackson Kelly PLLC

Kay Casto & Chaney PLLC

Lewis Glasser Casey & Rollins PLLC

Nelson Mullins Riley & Scarborough LL

Spilman Thomas & Battle PLLC

Steptoe & Johnson PLLC





Firms Raising the Highest Amount:

Jackson Kelly PLLC (large firm)

Bailey & Glasser, LLP (mid-sized firm)





Firms With 100% Attorney Giving:

Bailey & Glasser, LLP

Berthold Law Firm PLLC

Nelson Mullins Riley & Scarborough LLP





Firm Recruiting the Most New Donors:

Bowles Rice LLP





About Legal Aid of West Virginia









Legal Aid of West Virginia is a non-profit legal organization with a full-time staff of over 100 in 12 offices across the state, and is the primary provider of free civil legal services to West Virginia’s most vulnerable citizens. Legal Aid’s mission is to ensure that the most vulnerable among us – low-income families, seniors, victims of domestic violence, the disabled – have an equal shot at justice, in the courtroom and in their communities. Learn more at:www.lawv.net.