CHARLESTON - Thirty-nine local Solid Waste Authorities (SWAs) will receive grants totaling $380,000 as a result of action taken by the West Virginia Solid Waste Management Board (SWMB) at its Charleston meeting. Lincoln County's Solid Waste Authority is among the recipients.

The SWMB Grant Program is designed to assist local SWAs in the job of properly managing solid waste within their respective counties or regions.

Following are the names of the local SWAs awarded grants, the amounts and designated projects:

Barbour County, $6,450 -- for equipment maintenance and repairs, fuel, baling wire and advertising.

Berkeley County, $6,971 -- to purchase Texas Blocks to assist with property improvements.

Boone County, $9,376 -- for wages, property improvements and equipment/vehicle maintenance and repairs.

Braxton County, $10,172 -- for vehicle insurance & liability, workers’ compensation, educational conference and financial examination.

Brooke County, $7,294 -- for truck brakes, signage, utilities, fuel for heaters, insurance and shrink wrap and baling wire.

Cabell County, $12,128 -- for portable truck scales, utilities, office supplies, brochures and advertising, event supplies and educational conference.

Calhoun County, $12,780 -- for forklift battery, insurance and battery recycling fees.

Clay County, $8,990 -- for contracted services for county cleanup and advertising.

Doddridge County, $2,230 -- for safety gear, office supplies and educational conference

Greenbrier County, $10,000 -- to assist with the purchase of a skid steer.

Hancock County, $11,125 -- for wages and household hazardous waste disposal.

Jackson County, $11,000 -- for wages and maintenance/repairs for vehicle and equipment.

Kanawha County, $11,000 -- for fuel, maintenance/repairs for vehicle and equipment and vehicle inspections, registration and insurance.

Lincoln County, $13,072 -- for wages, office supplies, educational conference and financial examinations.

Logan County, $15,000 -- assist with the purchase of a truck with dump bed.

Marion County, $4,000 -- for financial examinations.

Mason County, $10,464 -- for maintenance/repairs for vehicle and equipment, fuel and educational conference expenses.

McDowell County, $10,690 -- for educational conference and demolition of buildings.

Mercer County, $12,080 -- for educational conference and purchase open-top dumpsters.

Monongalia County, $10,000 -- for wages, educational conference, utilities, office supplies, rent and educational printing.

Monroe County, $13,000 -- for fuel and insurance.

Morgan County, $10,780 -- for hauling fees, educational conference and rent.

Nicholas County, $10,760 -- for environmental monitoring and tire chains.

Ohio County, $10,000 -- for a household hazardous waste collection event.

Pleasants County, $10,000 -- for insurance and wages.

Pocahontas County, $12,000 -- to purchase additional green boxes and landfill tarps.

Putnam County, $7,000 -- for educational conference, laptop and printer and financial examinations.

Raleigh County, $10,000 -- for improvements to the public drop-off area.

Region VIII, $7,650 -- to purchase a water trailer and associated shipping.

Ritchie County, $15,255 -- for property improvements.

Roane County, $12,500 -- for insurance, office supplies and operating expenses.

Taylor County, $4,534 -- for educational conference, insurance and hauling fees.

Tucker County, $6,200 -- for a security camera system.

Upshur County, $13,170 -- for insurance, office supplies, field trips, advertising/direct mail, educational conference and recycling bins.

Wayne County, $11,064 -- for insurance, tires, utilities, baling wire and a financial examination.

Wetzel County, $9,300 -- for fuel, insurance, wages and educational conference.

Wirt County, $9,162 -- for insurance, office supplies, educational conference, financial examinations and fuel.

Wood County, $7,803 -- to purchase front-load containers and concrete.

Wyoming County, $5,000 -- for wages.