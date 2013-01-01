By SEÁN O’DONOGHUE

Managing Editor

HAMLIN - The job situation here looks to be starting the new year on the right footing. For the first time in many months, Lincoln County’s number of unemployed has dipped below 500. That’s according to data released last week by WorkForce West Virginia. While seasonal factors may have had an impact, especially with holiday hirings, the November data is nonetheless an encouraging sign while other economic indicators have remained sluggish.

According to the latest jobs report, Lincoln was among 48 counties where the rate of unemployment decreased in November. In Lincoln County, the rate fell to 6.7 percent. That represented 490 people without work here; that was 50 people fewer than the October number when 540 were unemployed. A total of 650 people (7.2 percent) were without work during the same month last year, when the rate stood at 8.7 percent.

All seven of the counties that border Lincoln also fared well in the jobs report, with the trend downwards in each jurisdiction, as follows:

Cabell County - 4.1 percent

Wayne County - 5.7 percent

Mingo County - 10.5 percent

Logan County - 8.4 percent

Boone County - 7.0 percent

Kanawha County - 4.8 percent

Putnam County - 4.3 percent

West Virginia’s not seasonally adjusted unemployment rate decreased five-tenths of a percentage point to 5.1 percent in November 2016. Unemployment rates increased in three counties, decreased in 48 counties, and were unchanged in four counties. Counties with an unemployment rate above 10 percent included Mingo (10.5), McDowell (10.8) and Calhoun (11.1). One county, Jefferson (2.8), had an unemployment rate below three percent. The state’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate remained at 6.0 percent.