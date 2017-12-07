CHARLESTON – A Lincoln County man faces up to 10 years in federal prison after pleading guilty, Thursday, December 7, 2017, for failing to register as a sex offender. The plea was announced by United States Attorney Carol Casto. Cody Matthew Wroblewski, 32, of Harts, also faces a term of federal supervised release of at least five years and up to life following his sentence.

Wroblewski admitted that from January 2017 until his arrest on August 30, 2017, he failed to register as a sex offender as required by the Sex Offender Registration and Notification Act. On August 30, 2017, Wroblewski was located and arrested at his residence on Big Harts Creek Road in Lincoln County. Wroblewski was required to register as a sex offender because of a 2011 South Carolina conviction for third degree criminal sexual conduct. He was also previously convicted in 2012 in South Carolina for failing to update his sex offender registration.

The United States Marshals Service and the West Virginia State Police conducted the investigation. Assistant United States Attorney Jennifer Rada Herrald is in charge of the prosecution. Chief United States District Judge Thomas E. Johnston presided over the plea hearing.

This case was prosecuted as part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative of the Department of Justice to combat the growing epidemic of child sexual exploitation and abuse. Led by the United States Attorney’s Offices and the Criminal Division’s Child Exploitation and Obscenity Section, Project Safe Childhood marshals federal, state, and local resources to locate, apprehend, and prosecute those who sexually exploit children, and to identify and rescue victims.