CHARLESTON - July was a good month for new business growth in Lincoln County according to the West Virginia Secretary of State’s Office.

The Secretary of State’s Business & Licensing Division reported that 10 new businesses were incorporated or started in Lincoln County during the month of July 2017. That is the highest number of new businesses registered in Lincoln County over the last 12-month period.

“We’re doing all that we can to encourage new business growth in all 55 counties,” Secretary of State Mac Warner said. “We want to make it easy for business owners and entrepreneurs to open or expand their businesses right here in West Virginia.”

According to the Business & Licensing Division, a total of 1,002 new or foreign businesses registered to do business in West Virginia in the month of July. Since Warner took office on January 16th, a total of 7,365 new business entities have registered with the Secretary of State’s Office.

While specific information on the new business was not immediately available, Lincoln County has seen several new commerical additions in recent months. These include a number of food vendors serving the local community, as well as several consignment stores. The last number of years have also seen several restaurant additions throughout Lincoln County. Business operations are generally required to register with the West Virginia Secretary of State’s office with the State Tax Dept.