By SEÁN O'DONOGHUE

Managing Editor

WASHINGTON. D.C. - Lincoln County's three voices on Capitol Hill issued swift and generally supportive responses to President Donald Trump's decision, last week, to withdraw from the Paris Climate Agreement. The accord was signed in New York during the Obama Administration, and had been extensively negotiated between around 200 nations in Paris. The decision means just the U.S., Syria, and Nicaragua are not subject to the agreement. The decision was confirmed by the president in a Rose Garden announcement. Thursday, June 1, 2017.

U.S. Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV) released a statement on the president’s decision.

“While I believe that the United States and the world should continue to pursue a cleaner energy future, I do not believe that the Paris Agreement ensures a balance between our environment and the economy. To find that balance, we should seek agreements that prioritize the protection of the American consumer as well as energy-producing states like West Virginia, while also incentivizing the development of advanced fossil energy technologies.”

U.S. Senator Shelley Moore Capito (R-WV.) also issued a statement.

“President Trump’s decision to withdraw the United States from the Paris Climate Agreement is the right decision for the American economy and workers in West Virginia and across the country. West Virginians have suffered tremendous economic calamity as a result of the Obama administration’s anti-coal agenda, and President Obama should not have unilaterally committed the United States to an international climate agreement without the consent of the Senate," said Capito. “Together with signing a resolution of disapproval to void the Obama administration’s anti-mining stream protection rule, and his decision to reevaluate the EPA’s Clean Power Plan and Waters of the United States rules, today’s action further demonstrates that President Trump is standing with our West Virginia workers and businesses to keep jobs in our state. Moving forward, it is important that we keep working to advance new technologies that improve the environment as we continue to utilize our coal and natural gas reserves more efficiently,” the senator added.

U.S. Rep. Evan Jenkins (R-WV3) also voiced support for Trump's decision.

“After years of policies that put America second, we now have an administration and president focused on making America competitive again. President Trump is keeping his word by pulling us out of an agreement that was all pain, no gain for America’s workers, families and economy," Jenkins said. “The Paris accord puts the United States on an uneven playing field, forcing us to make costly reductions all while countries like China and India make their own rules. The Obama administration has done enough damage to West Virginia’s jobs and our state’s way of life, and saying no to the Paris accord is saying no to Obama’s radical environmental and anti-jobs agenda,” the congressman concluded.

At the state level, Attorney General Patrick Morrisey was similarly supportive.

“Today’s announcement is a major victory for working West Virginia families,” Morrisey said. “My mission is to continue to fight against unlawful regulations that pose a threat to jobs and the success of the Mountain State,” he concluded.