WASHINGTON, D.C. - Lincoln County's three voices on Capitol Hill reacted to President Donald Trump's nomination of U.S. Judge Brett M. Kavanaugh to be the next justice of the United State's Supreme Court. Trump made the announcement Monday evening, July 9, 2018. The vacancy on the highest court in the land arose after Justice Anthony Kennedy announced his decision to retire.

“As the Senator from West Virginia, I have a constitutional obligation to advise and consent on a nominee to fill Supreme Court vacancies and I take that responsibility seriously. Just as I did when Merrick Garland and Neil Gorsuch were nominated, I will evaluate Judge Kavanaugh’s record, legal qualifications, judicial philosophy and particularly, his views on healthcare," said U.S. Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV). Garland was never given a hearing by the Republican controlled U.S. Senate, having being nominated by President Barack Obama. Gorsuch, however, was swiftly nominated by Trump after his election and confirmed by the Senate within weeks. “The Supreme Court will ultimately decide if nearly 800,000 West Virginians with pre-existing conditions will lose their healthcare. This decision will directly impact almost 40 percent of my state, so I’m very interested in his position on protecting West Virginians with pre-existing conditions. As I have always said, I believe the Senate should hold committee hearings; Senators should meet with him, we should debate his qualifications on the Senate floor and cast whatever vote we believe he deserves. I look forward to meeting with Judge Kavanaugh, examining his rulings and making a determination of whether to provide my consent,” concluded the state's senior senator.

U.S. Senator Shelley Moore Capito (R-WV) was more effusive in welcoming Kavanaugh's nomination. “Judge Kavanaugh has served with distinction as a federal appeals court judge, a senior advisor to President George W. Bush, and a law clerk to Justice Anthony Kennedy. Throughout his service, Judge Kavanaugh has demonstrated a strong commitment to the rule of law and to carefully considering the text and history of the Constitution, making him an ideal choice to be the next Supreme Court justice," said Capito. "Judge Kavanaugh has a particularly strong record of policing the separation of powers, seeking to ensure that lawmaking remains the prerogative of elected members of Congress. I think President Trump made an excellent choice in nominating Judge Kavanaugh. I look forward to meeting with him and remaining engaged and supportive of him during the confirmation process," concluded Capito.

Over in the House of Representatives, Congressman Evan Jenkins (R-WV3) urged prompt approval of the president's pick. “President Trump’s nominee for the U.S. Supreme Court, Judge Brett Kavanaugh, is a sound and conservative choice. Judge Kavanaugh has demonstrated a strong respect for the letter of the law and the ideals set forth in our Constitution. I urge the Senate to act quickly to confirm him and fill this vacancy in our nation’s highest court," said Jenkins.