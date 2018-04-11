By SEÁN O'DONOGHUE

Managing Editor

CHARLESTON - One in ten babies born in Lincoln County during 2017 presented with Neonatal Abstinence Syndrome (NAS). That's according to data released by the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources, Wednesday, April 11, 2018. The overall incidence rate in the state was 50.6 cases per 1,000 births. However, Lincoln County's rate was double the state rate. According to the data, a rate of 106.6 cases of NAS per 1,000 live births was recorded here.

In a lunchtime news release announcing the data, the WVDHHR noted that NAS is a withdrawal syndrome that occurs after prenatal exposure to drugs is discontinued suddenly at birth. "NAS involves multiple systems in the infant’s body. Infants with NAS often require longer hospital stays to monitor and treat withdrawal symptoms such as tremors, feeding difficulties, excessive crying, and sensitivity to stimuli. Pharmacological treatment such as small doses of morphine or methadone may be needed to manage withdrawal symptoms; the infant is then slowly weaned off under the supervision of a medical team," the DHHR said.

The highest incidence rate of NAS was 106.6 cases per 1,000 live births (10.66%) in Lincoln County, followed by Marshall County, where the incidence rate was 102.1 cases per 1,000 live births (10.21%). Two counties (Pleasants and Pendleton) had no infants with NAS; all other counties had at least one documented case. As more years of data are collected, data will become available for all counties.

"West Virginia is one of a few states that collects NAS surveillance data and is serving as a model for other states across the nation,” said Dr. Rahul Gupta, State Health Officer and Commissioner of DHHR’s Bureau for Public Health. "By releasing county data, we will be able to understand the impact of NAS at the local level and establish baseline data for program planning and management.”

"West Virginia is in the midst of a child welfare crisis and the prevalence of NAS is at the forefront of our issues,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary. "We have seen a 46% increase in the number of children we take into custody and 84% of all child protective service cases involve drug use. Children across our state have suffered more than anyone because of the drug epidemic and these NAS numbers quantify this tragedy.”

The data was compiled by the DHHR's Bureau for Public Health, Office of Maternal Child and Family Health (OMFCH), with support from West Virginia University’s Department of Pediatrics Birth Score Office. Data for 27 counties are shown in the report. For the remaining 28 counties, the agency suppressed the data because of the low occurrence of NAS and the need to protect confidentiality for those infants and their families. This is the first time county level data has been shared with local communities.

According to the DHHR, the agency has implemented a number of strategies, including securing a first of its kind approval for the treatment of NAS through Medicaid. "In addition, under the direction of Governor Jim Justice, DHHR has worked with the West Virginia Legislature to secure funding for Drug Free Moms and Babies, services for the families of children born with NAS, and prevention-based contraceptive strategies for men and women with substance use disorder," the news release concluded.