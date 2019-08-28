CHARLESTON - State leaders voiced outrage and concerns, after a photo emerged, last week, of a correction officer basic training class making what appeared to be Nazi salutes.

Governor Jim Justice called for those involved to be held accountable. “I condemn the photo of Basic Training Class #18 in the strongest possible terms,” the governor said. “I have directed Secretary Jeff Sandy of the Dept. of Military Affairs and Public Safety to continue actively investigating this incident and I have ordered the termination of all those that are found to be involved in this conduct. This will not be tolerated on my watch – within the Division of Corrections and Rehabilitation – or within any agency of state government.”

Senator Joe Manchin released a statement, Thursday evening, December 5, 2019. “Based on the photo I have seen and the anti-Semitic intent it appears to show, this behavior warrants an immediate investigation and anyone who participated in any hateful and disgusting action should not be able to work for or be paid by the federal or state government and should be removed from their position immediately,” Manchin said. “It is unacceptable and should not be tolerated whatsoever. This is not the West Virginia I know or grew up in,” the former governor added.

Senator Shelley Moore Capito (R-WV) took to Twitter to voice her dismay at the photo. “The disturbing photo of the WV Division of Corrections and Rehabilitation Basic Training Class #18 that was reported today is hurtful and inappropriate. There is there is absolutely no place for this kind of hatred,” Capito said.