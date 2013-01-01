CHARLESTON - For the month of October, Gilmer and Pleasants counties saw the strongest month of percentage of businesses opened than any other county in the state, according to the West Virginia Secretary of State’s Business Industry Growth (BIG) Map. Gilmer and Pleasants counties added more businesses than any other county by percentage, increasing their total businesses by 1.99%.

The top five West Virginia counties in percentage of businesses opened for the month of October are:

1. Gilmer — 1.99%

1. Pleasants — 1.99%

3. Wirt — 1.59%

4. Wayne — 1.37%

5. Doddridge — 1.34%

Formula for percentage of businesses opened is calculated by the net businesses opened divided by total businesses in the county. Data on businesses opened includes businesses that are newly-registered with the Secretary of State’s Office. Sole proprietorships and general partnerships are registered with the state Tax Department.

Lincoln County was ranked 44th. The county added three business and lost two. There are now 339 businesses registered in the county.