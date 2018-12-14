CHARLESTON - In a ceremony on December 14, 2018, 31 West Virginia companies were presented with the Governor's Commendation for International Market Entry Award. The commendation recognizes businesses that exported to a new country for the first time during the previous year.

"As we export more West Virginia products to the world, the world sees just how good West Virginia really is," said Gov. Jim Justice. "These companies are our ambassadors, and we all should be so proud of their work.”

Each company receives a framed piece of currency from each new country to which the business began exporting. The presentation is based on the tradition of displaying the first dollar a business earns.

The award presentation was held in the Governor’s Reception Room in the State Capitol. The event was immediately followed by a reception in the Governor’s Mansion.

The West Virginia companies exported an eclectic mix of products that included aluminum, bottled tea, hydraulic torque wrench, loadout systems, plastic compounds, threads and truck parts.

In cooperation with the U.S. Commercial Service and the West Virginia Export Council, West Virginia Development Office offers export assistance such as:

• Research to help a company determine whether a foreign market makes a good fit with its product or service.

• Trade shows and missions to dynamic markets.

• Connect exporters with freight forwarders, backers, translators and other service providers.

The West Virginia Development Office International Division helps small- to medium-sized West Virginia businesses enter new foreign markets. For more information about West Virginia Development Office international services, visit the West Virginia Department of Commerce Exporting Assistance.

Commendations were awarded to the following Lincoln County businesses:





Stoneza Inc. dba Wood Globe, Alum Creek.

Country: Egypt, Vietnam.

Product: Log and lumber.