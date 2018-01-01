CHARLESTON - Lincoln County led in new business growth for September 2018 with a total of five new businesses, according to the West Virginia Secretary of State’s Office.

That equates to a 1.36 percent growth. The Secretary of State’s Business & Licensing Division reported Summers, Boone, Roane and Jackson counties also had notable growth in September.

The number of business entities in Summers County grew from 410 to 415, with Boone County business entities increasing from 506 to 510. Roane County experienced an increase in business entities from 524 to 529 and Jackson County went from 1,070 to 1,077 business entities.

Statewide, West Virginia saw a 10.83 percent growth in business registrations in the previous 12-month period. That growth was led by Summers County with 16.59 percent growth.

Wirt, Jackson, Braxton and Berkeley counties followed. Wirt County saw a 15.44 percent growth, Jackson County saw a 13.55 percent growth, Braxton County saw a 13.35 percent growth and Berkeley County saw a 12.80 percent growth in the previous 12-month period.