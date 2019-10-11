CHARLESTON – United States Attorney Mike Stuart has announced that David Lee Walls, 57, of Logan County, West Virginia, pled guilty to being a felon in possession of a firearm. The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives (ATF) and the U.S. 119 Task Force conducted the investigation.

Walls admitted that he had possessed 10 different firearms despite his status as a convicted felon. Walls faces up to 10 years in prison when he is sentenced on October 11, 2019.

Senior United States District Judge John T. Copenhaver, Jr. presided over the hearing. Assistant United States Attorney L. Alexander Hamner is handling the prosecution.

This case is being prosecuted as part of the Project Safe Neighborhoods (PSN) program, the centerpiece of the Department of Justice’s violent crime reduction efforts. PSN is an evidence-based program proven to be effective at reducing violent crime. Through PSN, a broad spectrum of stakeholders work together to identify the most pressing violent crime problems in the community and develop comprehensive solutions to address them. As part of this strategy, PSN focuses enforcement efforts on the most violent offenders and partners with locally based prevention and reentry programs for lasting reductions in crime.