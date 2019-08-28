



HUNTINGTON - A Huntington man pleaded guilty, Tuesday, September 3, 2019, to illegally accessing the medical records of six veterans, announced United States Attorney Mike Stuart. Jeffrey Miller, 39, an employee of the Veterans Benefits Administration in Huntington, pled guilty to six counts of unauthorized access of a computer.

“This is a very serious matter. Medical records are protected information and the expectation and right of privacy is paramount,” said United States Attorney Mike Stuart. “Federal law requires employees of the Veterans Benefits Administration to protect the medical records of our veterans. Anyone that improperly accesses, uses or exploits veterans’ medical records will be held accountable.”

Miller admitted that he illegally accessed the medical records of six veterans between January and May of 2018. Miller further admitted that he took a picture of the medical records of former West Virginia State Senator Richard Ojeda, and then sent the picture to an acquaintance.

Miller faces up to one year in prison on each of the six counts of fraud in connection with computers when he is sentenced on December 9, 2019.

The Department of Veterans Affairs – Officer of the Inspector General and the FBI conducted the investigation. United States District Judge Robert C. Chambers presided over the hearing. Assistant United States Attorney Stefan Hasselblad is handling the prosecution.