WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV) and Senator Shelley Moore Capito (R-WV) last week voted for the fiscal year 2017 spending bill that includes a permanent solution for retired miners’ healthcare benefits. According to Manchin's office, the provision requires that the federal government and coal operators honor their obligation of lifetime healthcare benefits to retired miners and their families who are facing uncertainty as a result of the financial crisis and corporate bankruptcies.

“Today, our retired miners who have been put in limbo for months and who have told me that they have been afraid to go to the doctor for fear of their healthcare being ripped away from them, can finally rest easy,” Senator Manchin said. “Congress has finally passed a permanent healthcare solution to keep the promise and ensure that they have the healthcare benefits they have earned. We couldn’t have done this without the United Mine Workers of America and West Virginia coal miners who came to Washington D.C. for years to talk with lawmakers and tell their deeply personal stories. Although Congress waited until the absolute last minute, we have finally done right by them to honor what they have sacrificed to power our nation.”

“Over seventy years ago, President Harry Truman brokered the historic Krug-Lewis agreement that guaranteed health and pension benefits for coal miners who put their lives at risk every day to meet our country’s energy needs. President Truman recognized the vital role our coal miners played in our country’s success and he believed their hard work earned them guaranteed health and pension benefits. This agreement has always been a sacred bond between worker and country, and I am more determined than ever to fulfill our whole obligation and secure retired miners pension benefits as well.”

U.S. Senator Shelley Moore Capito (R-W.Va.) issued the following statement regarding the inclusion of the Miner’s Protection Act in the government funding agreement reached by lawmakers.

“Protecting health care benefits for our nation’s coal miners has been one of my top priorities, and I am pleased that Congress has finally agreed on a permanent fix to preserve health care for these hardworking men and women. I will continue to lead efforts in Congress that help put our miners back to work and rebuild local economies that rely on energy production.”

In October 2016, 16,300 of the nation’s coal miners and their families were told that they would lose their health care by December 31. But instead of passing the Miners Protection Act, the Senate waited until the last minute to pass a 4-month extension. On March 1, 2017, 22,600 miners received letters letting them know that their healthcare benefits will be terminated at the end of April. Then, 22,600 coal miners and their families were set to lose their health care. Congress went over the deadline and passed a one-week extension in order to come up with an agreement to pass a permanent healthcare solution, which was voted on and made final last week.