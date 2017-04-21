WASHINGTON, D.C. – Friday, April 21, 2017, U.S. Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV) co-hosted a regional job and resource fair at the Big Sandy Superstore Arena in Huntington. The free event was co-hosted with Marshall University, WorkForce West Virginia, City of Huntington, Southwest West Virginia Region 2 Workforce Investment Board, Huntington Regional Chamber of Commerce, Huntington VA Medical Center, Huntington Area Development Council and iHeartRadio. More than 160 government and private sector employers and 1,000 job seekers participated in the job fair.

“I am so pleased to be a part of this major hiring event, and thank all of the organizations that have worked so hard to bring this together,” Senator Manchin said. “Together, we can continue to bring more jobs and businesses to our beautiful state.”

"It's encouraging to see so many employers hiring and growing in West Virginia and to see positive events like this happening in our state,” Adam King, Regional Vice President of Integrated Benefits Administrators, Inc. said. “As a company, we want to contribute to keeping residents here and make sure they don't have to leave West Virginia to find a career. We definitely appreciate opportunities like this to get in front of so many people."

Marshall University offered a resume building workshop and professional headshot services. There was also a “Military Zone” that highlighted career options in the military and veterans’ services, as well as a “Get Ready Resource” area that offered career building and educational opportunities. The federal Office of Personnel Management offered a class on how to find and apply for federal jobs. The Huntington Regional Job and Resource Fair was the 17th in a series of job and resource fairs Senator Manchin has co-hosted throughout West Virginia since 2016.