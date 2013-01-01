WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Senators Joe Manchin, D-W.V., and Senate Finance Committee Democrats Ron Wyden, D-Ore., Sherrod Brown, D-Ohio, Bob Casey, D-Penn., Mark Warner, D-Va. called on the Senate Finance Committee to protect coal miner’s pensions before advancing out of the Finance Committee the nomination of Robert Lighthizer to be the United States Trade Representative. Last week, these senators sent a letter to Chairman Orrin Hatch (R-UT) requesting the Miners Protection Act be attached to the waiver needed for the nomination of Mr. Robert Lighthizer to be the United States Trade Representative.

The Senators said: “We are disappointed Chairman Hatch has not responded to our letter last week or made a commitment to working with us to find a long-term solution to protect these benefits our coal miners earned through a lifetime of hard work. As of last week, 22,600 miners began receiving letters informing them that their healthcare benefits would be terminated at the end of April. The clock is ticking. Passing the Miners Protection Act should be the highest priority for the Senate Finance Committee and should be addressed as part of the waiver legislation needed for Mr. Lighthizer.”