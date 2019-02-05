WASHINGON, D.C. – On February 5, 2019 U.S. Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV), discussed his priorities as ranking member of the Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee during the Committee’s first hearing. Senator Manchin began the hearing by thanking Senator Lisa Murkowski (R-AK) for her leadership and expressing his desire to work with her to tackle the biggest energy and natural resources questions facing our country.

“West Virginia has consistently exported more electricity than it consumes. Especially during events like last week’s polar vortex, I know communities around the country are grateful for the energy supply and reliability that West Virginia provides. Last week’s brutal cold provided another test case for how our electricity grid is often stressed and changing. While the system performed well, rising natural gas demand made it economical to bring on coal to keep the lights on and homes warm. Even in states with aggressive clean energy goals, if it gets cold, we will still need coal power. Events like the polar vortex will continue to happen. Climate change is real, and its impacts are felt in every economy and every community across the world – and that includes West Virginia. There is no silver bullet, but I look forward to innovation discussions and expected climate hearings to see how this committee can contribute to pragmatic solutions that work for every American,” Senator Manchin said in part.