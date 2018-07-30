WASHINGTON, D.C. – As Judge Brett Kavanaugh continued his rounds of meetings with lawmakers last week, he met with Lincoln County's senior voice on Capitol Hill, Monday, July 30, 2018. Kavanaugh, who was nominated by President Donald Trump for a seat on the nine-justice Supreme Court of the United States, has met predominantly with Republican senators so far. Most Democrats from the upper chamber have declined to meet with the nominee. Manchin, however, has voiced an openness to hearing from Kavanaugh ahead of his Senate Judiciary Committee hearing and full vote by the Senate, expected to happen sometime this fall.

“Today, Judge Kavanaugh and I had a productive meeting and talked about his experience, record and a variety of issues that will impact West Virginians, including his views on healthcare. The Supreme Court may ultimately decide the fate of pre-existing conditions protections for nearly 800,000 West Virginians and will personally impact everyone who knows somebody with a pre-existing condition. Right now, there is a pending lawsuit in federal court brought by 20 state Attorneys General, including the Attorney General of West Virginia, which would allow insurance companies to once again deny coverage to West Virginians with pre-existing conditions. As the Senator from West Virginia, I have a constitutional responsibility to advise and consent on a nominee to fill Supreme Court vacancies and I take that responsibility seriously. I think it’s irresponsible to announce your position minutes after the nominee is announced. I will not make a final decision on Judge Kavanaugh’s nomination until I complete a thorough and fair examination of his candidacy in order to decide whether he should hold the position of Associate Justice on the highest court in the land, just as I did with Neil Gorsuch," said Manchin. "First and foremost on my mind are the concerns of West Virginians. Over the last two weeks, West Virginians have contacted me more than 8,000 with their opinions on Judge Kavanaugh and the questions they have for him. I want to thank everyone who gave me input, including Robin from Greenville, Jennie from Charleston, Valeria from Lewisburg, Lauren from Morgantown, Larry James from Parkersburg, Barbara from Martinsburg, Brandon from Parkersburg, Krista from Harpers Ferry and Dakota from Baisden, whose questions I addressed with Judge Kavanaugh today,” concluded the senator.

Manchin had earlier conducted a roundtable discussion in Charleston with constituents to discuss the nomination. He is also encouraging West Virginians to send their questions and express their concerns through by e-mailing SCOTUS@manchin.senate.gov.