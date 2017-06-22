WASHINGTON, D.C. – Lincoln County's two voices in the U.S. Senate responded differently to last week's publication of a healthcare reform bill, published by Republican lawmakers. The drafting of the legislation had largely been shrouded in secrecy. However, the Senate looked set to move swiftly on the legislation, perhaps as early as this week. The Senate effort follows passage of a separate bill in the House of Representatives, earlier this year. The Republican's senate bill was unveiled Thursday, June 22, 2017.

U.S. Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV) released the following statement:

“I agree with President Trump that the House bill needed more heart, and it seems that the Senate bill needs more soul. Based on my initial review, the healthcare bill released by Republican Leadership today appears to be as bad of a deal for West Virginia as the House bill. It maintains severe cuts to Medicaid, raises costs for seniors, and denies access to coverage for those who desperately need substance abuse treatment. It also gives a tax break to 11,000 of the wealthiest West Virginians without doing anything for the other 920,000 taxpayers – and it pays for these cuts on the backs of our most vulnerable neighbors. I have said from the beginning that I want to be a partner in making healthcare more affordable and accessible for our state. I stand ready to work with anyone to do that, but this bill makes things worse not better, and I cannot support it,” said Manchin.

Senator Shelley Moore Capito (R-WV) was more cautious in her statement, and avoided pledging support for the bill or rejecting it outright.

“Earlier today, I posted a link to the health care discussion draft on my website for all West Virginians to read. Over the course of the next several days, I will review the draft legislation released this morning, using several factors to evaluate whether it provides access to affordable health care for West Virginians, including those on the Medicaid expansion and those struggling with drug addiction,” said Capito.