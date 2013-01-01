WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV), following a meeting between Frank Jezioro, the Senator’s Sportsmen and Natural Resources Liaison, and Clyde Thompson, Monongahela National Forest Supervisor, issued the following statement of support for forest restoration projects in the Monongahela National Forest in West Virginia. Currently, the Monongahela National Forest is on target to harvest 11.1 million board feet of timber.

“As a lifelong hunter myself, I understand the importance of maintaining public land. The National Forest is a source of recreation for many hunters and benefits the local communities’ economies. During my time as your Governor and now as your Senator, I have continued to hear from sportsmen, sportswomen, and community leaders that we can be doing more to support, preserve and enhance the Monongahela National Forest,” Senator Manchin said. “These forest restoration projects will provide for a healthy, sustainable, working forest to support our local timber industry and be enjoyed by sportsmen and sportswomen."

In the 115th Congress, Senator Manchin has cosponsored several bills for West Virginia sportsmen and sportswomen including the Sportsmen's Act and Target Practice and Marksmanship Training Support Act, which will increase access and education opportunities for hunters on Federal land.